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Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Bail to Satlok Preacher

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Rampal, a preacher from Satlok Ashram, in a 2014 violence case. He is urged not to promote 'mob mentality' or participate in gatherings leading to law breaches. The appeal decision considers his 11-year incarceration and ongoing trial delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:22 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Bail to Satlok Preacher
Rampal
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to Rampal, the well-known preacher from Satlok Ashram, in a high-profile 2014 violence case. The decision comes with specific conditions, urging Rampal to refrain from encouraging 'mob mentality' and to avoid gatherings that could potentially disturb peace and order.

The division bench, comprising Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Ramesh Kumari, highlighted Rampal's prolonged detention, considering his age and the slow pace of the trial. Despite opposition from the state, which cited the severity of the charges against Rampal—including attempts to incite violence—the court found the case suitable for bail.

This case originates from a 2014 incident in Hisar's Barwala where Rampal and over 900 of his followers allegedly resisted arrest violently. While granting bail, the court emphasized that any violation of the bail conditions could lead to its cancellation, keeping the door open for further legal action by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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