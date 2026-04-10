Juvenile Board Denies Bail in Dwarka SUV Crash Case

The Juvenile Justice Board has denied bail to the young individual accused in the Dwarka SUV crash case, citing the potential risk to the justice process. This decision reflects the board's commitment to holding the accused accountable under the legal framework specifically designed for juveniles.

The board insists that releasing the accused at this stage would likely undermine justice efforts, reinforcing their stance on maintaining a strict approach to serious offenses involved in the incident.

Editors are cautioned to avoid publishing a separate yet related article headline to prevent any mix-up with an identical Juvenile Justice Board case. Vigilance is urged to maintain the integrity of reporting in these ongoing judicial matters.