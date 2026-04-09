Doordarshan–ICCR Pact to Amplify India’s Cultural Voice Globally in TV, Digital and OTT Platforms

In a strategic move to strengthen India’s cultural diplomacy and expand its global cultural footprint, Doordarshan (Prasar Bharati) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on April 7, 2026, at Doordarshan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The agreement, signed by Shri K. Satish Nambudiripad, Director General, Doordarshan, and Smt. K. Nandini Singla, Director General, ICCR, marks a major step toward integrating India’s cultural outreach with its rapidly evolving media ecosystem.

A New Era of Cultural Diplomacy Through Media

The collaboration aims to leverage Doordarshan’s vast multi-platform network—spanning television, radio, OTT platforms, and social media—to significantly expand the reach of India’s cultural programming across domestic and international audiences.

ICCR, India’s premier cultural diplomacy institution, regularly organizes cultural events through Indian Missions abroad, including Embassies, Consulates, and Cultural Centres, as well as through its regional offices across the country. Under the MoU, this rich repository of cultural content will now be systematically curated, broadcast, and promoted through Prasar Bharati’s platforms.

Seamless Integration of Content and Distribution

The partnership establishes a clear framework of collaboration:

ICCR will provide curated cultural performances, events, and recordings

Doordarshan (Prasar Bharati) will handle production, coverage, and dissemination

Content will be broadcast across TV channels, All India Radio networks, OTT platforms, and digital media

Recorded content from Indian Missions abroad will be integrated into programming, ensuring global cultural representation

This integrated model is expected to transform how India’s cultural narratives are shared—moving from fragmented dissemination to a cohesive, multi-channel storytelling approach.

Perpetual Content Rights: Building a Digital Cultural Archive

A key innovation in the agreement is the provision for joint ownership of content rights in perpetuity, including digital rights. This enables both organisations to:

Archive cultural content for long-term preservation

Reuse and redistribute content across platforms

Build a digital repository of India’s cultural heritage accessible to global audiences

This forward-looking approach ensures that cultural programming is not limited to one-time broadcasts but becomes part of a sustained digital knowledge and heritage ecosystem.

Expanding Audience Engagement and Visibility

Doordarshan will also undertake pre-event publicity and cross-platform promotion, enhancing visibility and audience engagement for cultural events. This includes:

Promotional campaigns across TV and digital channels

Social media amplification

Integration with OTT streaming platforms

Such efforts are expected to significantly increase viewership and participation, particularly among younger, digitally connected audiences.

Monetisation and Sustainability

In a notable step toward sustainability, the MoU allows Doordarshan to explore monetisation opportunities arising from the content generated under this collaboration. This could include:

Sponsored cultural programming

Digital content licensing

Advertising and partnerships

This model aims to create a self-sustaining ecosystem for cultural broadcasting, reducing reliance on traditional funding channels.

Aligning Tradition with Technology

The three-year agreement (extendable by mutual consent) reflects a broader vision of aligning India’s cultural promotion efforts with modern media technologies and global consumption patterns.

By combining ICCR’s cultural expertise with Prasar Bharati’s broadcast and digital reach, the initiative seeks to:

Enhance global awareness of India’s cultural diversity

Strengthen India’s soft power and international cultural presence

Provide accessible, high-quality cultural content to audiences worldwide

A Strategic Step for Global Cultural Outreach

As nations increasingly use culture as a tool of diplomacy, this partnership positions India to project its heritage, arts, and traditions more effectively on the global stage.

The Doordarshan–ICCR collaboration represents a significant evolution in cultural communication—where tradition meets technology, and heritage finds a global digital voice.