Punya Salila Srivastava Reviews AIIMS Mangalagiri, Emphasizes Cleanliness as Core of Preventive Healthcare

In line with the Government of India’s continued push for cleanliness and public health under the Swachh Bharat vision, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is observing Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 from April 1 to April 15 across all its hospitals and institutions. As part of this nationwide campaign, Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava visited AIIMS Mangalagiri to review ongoing initiatives and dedicate key infrastructure to the institute.

Cleanliness as a Pillar of Public Health

During her visit, the Health Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of sanitation and hygiene practices across the institute, covering:

Hospital premises and patient care facilities

Biomedical waste management systems

Public utility and service areas

Infection control protocols

She commended AIIMS Mangalagiri for its proactive implementation of cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and improved waste segregation practices. The institute’s efforts to integrate behavioural change with operational efficiency were highlighted as key to sustaining long-term sanitation standards.

Linking Swachhata to Preventive Healthcare

Addressing faculty, students, and staff during an interaction session, Smt. Srivastava emphasized that cleanliness is central to preventive healthcare.

“Swachhata Pakhwada is aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat, where cleanliness is not just a campaign but a foundation for national development,” she said.

She noted that improved sanitation directly contributes to reducing disease burden, enhancing patient safety, and improving overall public health outcomes, reinforcing the Ministry’s focus on preventive and promotive healthcare.

Promoting Awareness and Behavioural Change

The Secretary reviewed an exhibition of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials, appreciating efforts to promote awareness among patients, staff, and students.

A highlight of the visit was the ‘Waste to Art’ campaign gallery, where students showcased innovative models and artworks made from recycled materials. The exhibits—including canvas paintings, slogan cards, and creative installations—reflected strong engagement with the theme of cleanliness and sustainability.

She also signed the Swachhata pledge banner, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining hygiene standards.

Recognising Grassroots Contributors

In a significant gesture, the Secretary felicitated:

Sanitary workers

Security personnel

Hospital staff

for their dedication in maintaining a clean and patient-friendly environment. Awards were also presented to students for outstanding participation in Swachhata-themed competitions, encouraging youth involvement in national campaigns.

Reviewing Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

As part of the institutional assessment, Smt. Srivastava inspected key facilities at AIIMS Mangalagiri, including:

ABHA registration area (Ayushman Bharat Health Account integration)

Outpatient Department (OPD)

Radiology services (mammography, X-ray, ultrasound)

Radiation Oncology unit equipped with Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and brachytherapy

Inpatient wards and Trauma & Emergency services

She appreciated the institute’s growing capacity in delivering super-specialty and accessible healthcare, particularly in advanced diagnostics and cancer treatment.

New Girls’ Hostel to Boost Student Infrastructure

A major highlight of the visit was the dedication of a newly constructed Undergraduate Girls’ Hostel, a G+9 residential facility designed to enhance accommodation capacity and provide a safe, supportive environment for female students.

The addition is expected to strengthen AIIMS Mangalagiri’s academic ecosystem and support the growing number of medical students.

Sustainability and Institutional Development

The visit began with a plantation drive, symbolizing the Ministry’s commitment to environmental sustainability alongside cleanliness initiatives.

Discussions with faculty and administrative staff also focused on:

Institutional development and expansion

Academic excellence

Enhancing patient care services

The Secretary lauded the dedication of healthcare professionals and called for continued focus on quality, inclusivity, and patient-centric service delivery.

A Nationwide Movement for Health and Hygiene

Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 reflects the Ministry’s broader effort to embed cleanliness into the healthcare system as a core operational and cultural value. By combining infrastructure improvements, awareness campaigns, and community participation, the initiative aims to create clean, safe, and efficient healthcare environments across India.

The visit to AIIMS Mangalagiri underscores the government’s commitment to aligning healthcare delivery with sanitation, sustainability, and citizen well-being—key pillars in building a healthier nation.