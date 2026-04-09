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U.S. Justice Department Probes NFL for Anticompetitive Practices

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating potential anticompetitive practices by the NFL, focusing on the sale of broadcasting rights to streaming services. Concerns have been raised over limited consumer access to live sports games. This scrutiny aligns with a broader regulatory review of shifting live sports broadcasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:22 IST
U.S. Justice Department Probes NFL for Anticompetitive Practices
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The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into the National Football League's (NFL) practices regarding the sale of broadcasting rights to streaming platforms, a source confirmed.

Major broadcasters and regulatory bodies have long expressed concerns about consumer challenges in accessing sports games freely and the increasing transfer of broadcast rights to streaming services.

While the Department of Justice has yet to provide an official comment, the NFL maintains that a majority of its games remain available on free-to-air broadcast stations, especially within participating teams' markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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