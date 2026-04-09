U.S. Justice Department Probes NFL for Anticompetitive Practices

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into the National Football League's (NFL) practices regarding the sale of broadcasting rights to streaming platforms, a source confirmed.

Major broadcasters and regulatory bodies have long expressed concerns about consumer challenges in accessing sports games freely and the increasing transfer of broadcast rights to streaming services.

While the Department of Justice has yet to provide an official comment, the NFL maintains that a majority of its games remain available on free-to-air broadcast stations, especially within participating teams' markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)