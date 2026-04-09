Dramatic Borewell Rescue Mission for Toddler in Madhya Pradesh
A two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Bhagirath fell into a borewell while playing in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Rescue operations are ongoing with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force. Oxygen is being supplied to ensure his safety during the efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A young boy, just two-and-a-half years old, accidentally fell into an uncovered borewell while playing in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday evening.
The incident occurred around 8 pm in Jhalaria village within Badnagar tehsil. The child, Bhagirath, is the son of shepherd Praveen Devasi, who recently arrived from Rajasthan's Pali.
Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency. Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar and the SDRF team are on-site. Engineers have been pumping oxygen into the borewell to sustain the child's breathing.