Dramatic Borewell Rescue Mission for Toddler in Madhya Pradesh

A young boy, just two-and-a-half years old, accidentally fell into an uncovered borewell while playing in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 pm in Jhalaria village within Badnagar tehsil. The child, Bhagirath, is the son of shepherd Praveen Devasi, who recently arrived from Rajasthan's Pali.

Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency. Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar and the SDRF team are on-site. Engineers have been pumping oxygen into the borewell to sustain the child's breathing.