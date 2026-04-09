Left Menu

Dramatic Borewell Rescue Mission for Toddler in Madhya Pradesh

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Bhagirath fell into a borewell while playing in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Rescue operations are ongoing with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force. Oxygen is being supplied to ensure his safety during the efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:56 IST
Dramatic Borewell Rescue Mission for Toddler in Madhya Pradesh
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A young boy, just two-and-a-half years old, accidentally fell into an uncovered borewell while playing in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 pm in Jhalaria village within Badnagar tehsil. The child, Bhagirath, is the son of shepherd Praveen Devasi, who recently arrived from Rajasthan's Pali.

Authorities swiftly responded to the emergency. Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar and the SDRF team are on-site. Engineers have been pumping oxygen into the borewell to sustain the child's breathing.

TRENDING

1
Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

 Global
2
Juvenile Board Denies Bail in Dwarka SUV Crash Case

Juvenile Board Denies Bail in Dwarka SUV Crash Case

 India
3
Disruption in Saudi Energy Operations: Security Personnel Casualty

Disruption in Saudi Energy Operations: Security Personnel Casualty

 Global
4
Illegal Residency Uncovered: The Case of Sahela Begum

Illegal Residency Uncovered: The Case of Sahela Begum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026