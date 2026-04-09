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Justice Over Freedom: Juvenile Bail Denied in Fatal SUV Crash

A Juvenile Justice Board has denied bail to a 17-year-old involved in a fatal SUV crash in Dwarka, citing risks to public peace and justice. Protective custody is deemed necessary for rehabilitation and safety under the Juvenile Justice Act as tensions rise between communities following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:37 IST
Justice Over Freedom: Juvenile Bail Denied in Fatal SUV Crash
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A Juvenile Justice Board in Dwarka has rejected the bail plea of a 17-year-old accused of causing a fatal SUV crash in February. The board emphasized that releasing the minor now could threaten public safety and damage trust in the judicial system.

The crash led to the death of a 23-year-old and serious injury to a taxi driver. Allegedly, the vehicle was being used to film a social media video at the time of the accident.

The board cited community tensions and potential risks to the minor's wellbeing as reasons to keep the accused in protective custody, affirming its commitment to rehabilitation under the Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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