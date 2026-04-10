China's Financial Boost with Ultra-Long Term Bonds

In a move to stimulate economic activity, China's state planner has issued a second series of ultra-long term special treasury bonds, amounting to 62.5 billion yuan ($9.15 billion). These bonds are strategically designed to aid local governments in perpetuating a consumer goods trade-in initiative.

The announcement was made by the National Development and Reform Commission in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance. They emphasized that ongoing efforts will focus on refining this program to boost the effectiveness of subsidy redemptions for consumers.

With the yuan trading at 6.8313 per dollar, these financial maneuvers aim to bolster local economies and promote consumer engagement amid global economic challenges.