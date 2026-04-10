Controversy Clouds KKR's Eden Gardens Fortress as Lucknow Triumphs
Rovman Powell blames an umpiring error and the tricky Eden Gardens pitch for Kolkata Knight Riders' close loss to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. KKR suffered a tense defeat despite aiming to make their home ground, Eden Gardens, a formidable fortress. Optimism remains for a comeback in upcoming games.
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Kolkata Knight Riders' overseas player Rovman Powell expressed frustration over an umpiring mistake and the challenging pitch at Eden Gardens following their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. KKR, defending 181/4, were edged out in a thrilling finish, despite hoping to establish Eden Gardens as a stronghold.
The match saw a dramatic turnaround powered by Mukul Choudhary's impressive innings, even as Finn Allen's controversial dismissal raised eyebrows. On-field umpires chose not to review a questionable catch, raising questions about officiating during crucial moments.
Powell acknowledged the challenges but insisted KKR's fortunes remain in their hands with 10 matches left. Reflecting on past IPL winners, he remains hopeful for a resurgence as the season progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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