Controversy Clouds KKR's Eden Gardens Fortress as Lucknow Triumphs

Kolkata Knight Riders' overseas player Rovman Powell expressed frustration over an umpiring mistake and the challenging pitch at Eden Gardens following their narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. KKR, defending 181/4, were edged out in a thrilling finish, despite hoping to establish Eden Gardens as a stronghold.

The match saw a dramatic turnaround powered by Mukul Choudhary's impressive innings, even as Finn Allen's controversial dismissal raised eyebrows. On-field umpires chose not to review a questionable catch, raising questions about officiating during crucial moments.

Powell acknowledged the challenges but insisted KKR's fortunes remain in their hands with 10 matches left. Reflecting on past IPL winners, he remains hopeful for a resurgence as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)