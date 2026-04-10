Six Arrested in Bishnupur for Attempting Weapon Snatch Amid Curfew Violation
Six individuals have been apprehended for reportedly attempting to seize weapons from police amidst curfew enforcement following a bombing in Bishnupur district. The suspects, all in their early 20s, face charges after allegedly attacking officers and trying to steal their firearms in Ahallup Makha Leikai.
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- India
In a significant development following the bomb blast in Bishnupur district, six individuals have been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch weapons from police personnel and violating an imposed curfew, authorities reported on Friday.
The accused, all young men aged between 21 and 23, were identified as Yangoijam Borish Singh, Mangsatabam David Singh, Pangambam Nivash Meitei, Laitonjam Romen Singh, Phairenjam Tony, and Ningthoujam Denish Singh. They were apprehended on Thursday in Ahallup Makha Leikai, within the jurisdiction of Heingang police station.
According to police sources, the suspects not only flouted the curfew regulations but also assaulted officers and attempted to snatch firearms, escalating tensions in the already tense region.
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