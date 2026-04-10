Kerala’s 2026 Assembly Elections: The Last Three-Front Contest
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP state president in Kerala, anticipates the 2026 Assembly election to be the last three-front contest. He predicts a future political landscape with only two fronts: the NDA and a Congress-CPI(M) alliance. Chandrasekhar discusses the BJP's modest approach and optimism for the elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:52 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, predicts that the 2026 Assembly election will mark the last time Kerala sees a contest among three political fronts.
Chandrasekhar, contesting from Nemom, envisions a political landscape dominated by BJP-led NDA and a Congress-CPI(M) alliance. He asserts that these parties share similar ideologies, forecasting a shift towards bipolar politics in Kerala.
Addressing his campaign efforts, Chandrasekhar expresses confidence in the BJP's approach and is optimistic about the election outcomes, which he believes reflect voters' desire for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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