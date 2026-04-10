Kerala’s 2026 Assembly Elections: The Last Three-Front Contest

BJP state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, predicts that the 2026 Assembly election will mark the last time Kerala sees a contest among three political fronts.

Chandrasekhar, contesting from Nemom, envisions a political landscape dominated by BJP-led NDA and a Congress-CPI(M) alliance. He asserts that these parties share similar ideologies, forecasting a shift towards bipolar politics in Kerala.

Addressing his campaign efforts, Chandrasekhar expresses confidence in the BJP's approach and is optimistic about the election outcomes, which he believes reflect voters' desire for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)