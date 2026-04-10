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Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Journalist in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court confirmed interim bail for journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case. The enforcement agency claimed Langa extorted money. Conditions include daily trial proceedings and restrictions on writing about the case. The bail order does not determine the case's merits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:33 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Journalist in Money Laundering Case
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  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed its decision granting interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case connected to alleged financial fraud, as reported by the Enforcement Directorate in Ahmedabad.

The apex court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, acknowledged arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the probe agency, confirming the interim order while ensuring it doesn't affect the case's merits.

The bench mandated conditions for Langa, including a daily trial and restrictions on media publications related to his case, emphasizing cooperation with the special court as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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