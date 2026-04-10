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Uttar Pradesh's Voter Surge: Record Increase in Electorate Post Intensive Revision

Uttar Pradesh's electorate expanded significantly by over 84 lakh after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Conducted across 75 districts, the revision exercise involved comprehensive efforts from electoral officers and political parties. The updated rolls show improved gender ratios and a notable surge in young voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Surge: Record Increase in Electorate Post Intensive Revision
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a significant increase in its electorate following the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, according to the latest figures released. The revision process, spanning from October 2025 to April 2026, saw the electorate grow by over 84 lakh, reaching a total of 13.39 crore registered voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa highlighted the efforts of a vast network of election officers and political parties during a press briefing. The exercise involved participation from 75 District Election Officers, 403 Electoral Registration Officers, and over a lakh Booth Level Officers, who worked alongside political party agents and the media to ensure comprehensive voter registration.

The revised electoral roll shows a more balanced gender ratio with 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters, and a considerable rise in young voters aged 18-19. Districts like Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Bareilly have seen the largest increases in voter numbers, reflecting the collective efforts in this statewide revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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