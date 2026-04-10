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Digital Deception: CBI Files Charges in Rs 23 Crore Scam

The CBI has charged Sagnik Roy with defrauding a retired banker of Rs 23 crore in a digital arrest scheme. The victim was tricked into believing he was involved in terror funding, leading to significant financial losses. Roy's account was also linked to other cyber fraud cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:47 IST
Digital Deception: CBI Files Charges in Rs 23 Crore Scam
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Sagnik Roy, who is accused of swindling Rs 23 crore from a retired banker.

The scheme, dubbed a 'Digital Arrest' scam, involved intimidating the victim through fake notices and impersonations of enforcement officers over video calls.

Roy's bank account was allegedly used to funnel stolen funds, which were moved through a network of mule accounts involved in other cyber frauds across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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