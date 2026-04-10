Digital Deception: CBI Files Charges in Rs 23 Crore Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Sagnik Roy, who is accused of swindling Rs 23 crore from a retired banker.

The scheme, dubbed a 'Digital Arrest' scam, involved intimidating the victim through fake notices and impersonations of enforcement officers over video calls.

Roy's bank account was allegedly used to funnel stolen funds, which were moved through a network of mule accounts involved in other cyber frauds across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)