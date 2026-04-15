Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra in case linked to land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:40 IST
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Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra in case linked to land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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