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WHO Ensures Safety of Beirut Hospitals Amid Evacuation Orders

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that two hospitals in Beirut, Lebanon, included in an Israeli evacuation order, will not be targeted. WHO's Representative in Lebanon, Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, confirmed that evacuating the estimated 450 patients is unfeasible, thus ensuring their safety on the premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:00 IST
WHO Ensures Safety of Beirut Hospitals Amid Evacuation Orders
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The World Health Organization has confirmed receiving assurances that two hospitals in Beirut will not be affected by an Israeli evacuation order. This comes as a relief to those concerned about potential escalations in the region.

The Rafik Hariri University Hospital and Al Zahraa hospital in Beirut, which together house approximately 450 patients, are among the facilities mentioned in the order. Despite pressures, evacuating the hospitals has been deemed unworkable.

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO's Representative in Lebanon, emphasized the importance of keeping patients safe, guaranteeing no action will be taken against these institutions, amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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