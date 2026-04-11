Parliamentary Committee Engages with Lt. Governor in Jammu

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy made a significant visit to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan in Jammu on Friday. Led by Chairman Shrirang Appa Barne, this interaction aimed at studying energy-related initiatives in the region.

The delegation consisted of key members including Shyamkumar Daulat Barve from the Lok Sabha and Javed Ali Khan from the Rajya Sabha. These high-profile members contributed to discussions that emphasized the importance of collaborative energy efforts in Jammu.

Accompanied by officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the parliamentary team underscored their commitment to enhancing energy projects. This visit marks a pivotal moment for energy policy discussions in the region, with future developments anticipated following this engagement.