Controversial Preacher Rampal Freed After 11 Years Behind Bars

Controversial preacher Rampal walked free from a Haryana jail on Friday, following bail approval by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a 2014 violence case. Rampal's release came after more than 11 years of incarceration, marked by a legal battle involving serious charges like attempted murder.

Security was heightened outside the prison, with police ensuring law and order as many of Rampal's followers gathered to see him. The court instructed Rampal to refrain from promoting 'mob mentality' and to steer clear of gatherings that could breach peace.

The court's decision followed an appeal against a previous denial of bail. Given Rampal's age and the slow-moving trial involving numerous witnesses, the court saw a fit case for his release on bail, emphasizing the extensive duration of his imprisonment.