UN Fact-Finding Mission Warns of Potential War Crimes Amid Escalating Conflict in Iran

The United Nations’ Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a stark warning over the escalating humanitarian crisis in the country, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and strict adherence to international law following weeks of intense military strikes.

In a strongly worded statement, the Mission highlighted the devastating human cost and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, warning that some reported attacks by United States and Israeli forces may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes.

Civilian Casualties Mount as Infrastructure Crumbles

According to the Mission, the scale of civilian harm has reached alarming levels, with more than 3,000 reported fatalities, including 216 children and 251 women. Thousands more have been injured, including 1,881 children and 4,610 women, underscoring the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.

Beyond the human toll, the destruction of critical infrastructure has further deepened the crisis:

315 medical and emergency facilities damaged

760 schools and educational institutions affected

29 universities impacted

Key institutions such as the Pasteur Institute in Tehran, a historic center for scientific research, and the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical facility, which produces essential medicines for cancer and multiple sclerosis patients, have been struck—raising concerns about long-term disruptions to healthcare and scientific capacity.

Concerns Over Attacks on Civilian and Sensitive Sites

The Mission expressed particular concern over reported strikes on nuclear-related facilities in Khondab, Yazd, and Bushehr, warning of the risk of radiation exposure and severe environmental consequences.

International humanitarian law strictly prohibits attacks on civilian objects and installations containing dangerous forces. Violations of these rules—especially when attacks are indiscriminate or disproportionate—may amount to war crimes.

Escalatory Rhetoric Under Scrutiny

In addition to military actions, the Mission criticised statements by senior U.S. officials that appeared to endorse or justify widespread destruction.

References to bombing Iran “back to the stone age,” targeting “all” infrastructure, and “annihilating” the country’s civilization were described as deeply concerning. Such rhetoric, the Mission noted, could incite violence and undermine legal obligations under international law.

International humanitarian law explicitly prohibits threats of violence aimed at terrorizing civilian populations—a principle the Mission urged all parties, particularly military commanders, to uphold.

Human Rights Situation Deteriorates Internally

The conflict has also intensified concerns about human rights conditions داخل Iran. The Mission reported:

A near-total internet shutdown, limiting access to information

A wave of arrests, including prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh

Continued targeting of minority groups, including members of the Baha’i community

14 executions in just over three weeks on security-related charges

These developments point to a broader pattern of repression amid the ongoing conflict, further compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Call for Accountability and Peace

While welcoming the temporary ceasefire reached on April 7, the Mission stressed that a lasting resolution is urgently needed.

It called for:

A permanent cessation of hostilities

A human rights-based and inclusive peace process

Independent, transparent investigations into alleged violations

Public disclosure of findings, including investigations into incidents such as the reported strike on an elementary school in Minab that allegedly killed 168 students and teachers

A Broader Mandate Amid Escalating Crisis

The Fact-Finding Mission, established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2022 and recently extended through 2026, is tasked with investigating serious human rights violations in Iran, particularly those linked to protests and the ongoing conflict.

Its latest findings highlight not only the immediate consequences of military escalation but also the long-term risks to civilian life, public health, and regional stability.

As global attention intensifies, the Mission’s warning serves as a critical reminder: the conduct of war remains bound by law—and accountability remains essential.