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Tragic Acid Attack in Morwan: Pursuit Gone Horribly Wrong

A young woman named Kajal died following an acid attack, inflicted by Chhotelal Kharwar in a pursuit of unreciprocated romantic interest. Her mother, critically injured, is receiving treatment. The police arrested two suspects while two accomplices remain at large. The tragic incident occurred under Ramkola police station jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:37 IST
Tragic Acid Attack in Morwan: Pursuit Gone Horribly Wrong
Kajal
  • Country:
  • India

In a brutal acid attack incident, two individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the death of Kajal, a 23-year-old woman from Morwan. The attack, allegedly motivated by unrequited romantic interests, also critically injured Kajal's mother, Lilavati Devi, who is currently undergoing treatment.

The attack occurred on Thursday night when assailants broke into the victim's home, pouring acid on the sleeping victims. Despite immediate medical attention and transfer to Gorakhpur Medical College, Kajal succumbed to her injuries, leaving her mother fighting for her life.

Authorities have apprehended Chhotelal Kharwar and Anuj Kushwaha, while two additional suspects, Chhotu Kushwaha and Abhimanyu, are on the run. The police are diligently working to locate these accomplices, with familial testimony indicating the attack stemmed from Chhotelal's frustrated romantic advances towards Kajal.

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