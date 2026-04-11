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Midnight Heist: Robbers Halt Train for Daring Loot

A group of robbers stopped the Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express in Maharashtra by tampering with a signal, then looted passengers of valuables like mobile phones and gold ornaments. The incident occurred near midnight in Satara district, close to the Satara-Sangli border. Police are investigating the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:33 IST
Midnight Heist: Robbers Halt Train for Daring Loot
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A daring robbery unfolded as a gang tampered with a train signal, bringing the Kolhapur-Mumbai Sahyadri Express to an unscheduled halt in Maharashtra's Satara district, officials reported.

Near Shenoli station around midnight, passengers were looted of mobile phones and gold as robbers took advantage of the signaling malfunction, authorities revealed.

A swift response by the Miraj Railway Police initiated an immediate investigation, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend those responsible, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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