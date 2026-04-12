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Uniting for Women's Empowerment: The Push for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for the implementation of women's reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by urging political parties to support amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This initiative aims to enhance women's roles, reinforce democracy, and realize India's development aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:00 IST
Uniting for Women's Empowerment: The Push for Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a unified political effort to ensure the implementation of women's reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In a letter to parliamentary leaders, he emphasized the need for amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to be passed during the special Parliament session.

Modi highlighted the importance of women's participation in India's progress towards becoming a developed nation. He stated that the infusion of new energy into democratic institutions and strengthened public trust are essential outcomes of implementing the Women's Reservation Act.

The prime minister's appeal seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women. The amendments aim for realization in 2029, ahead of the original schedule set post-2034. Modi's call is a step towards fulfilling commitments to women in politics and strengthening democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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