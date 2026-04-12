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Tragic Death of Constable Sparks Investigation in Raipur

A female constable, Pooja Kushwaha, allegedly ended her life by hanging in Raipur's Azad Chowk. Admitted to AIIMS Raipur by her husband, local authorities are investigating the incident. A forensic team has been engaged, with the post-mortem pending to clarify the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:05 IST
Tragic Death of Constable Sparks Investigation in Raipur
Constable
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Kushwaha, a woman constable stationed at Azad Chowk police station in Raipur, was found dead after allegedly committing suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the police quarters. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities.

The initial report received by the police indicated that Kushwaha, around 30 years old, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, by her husband. Upon receiving the news, a police team swiftly mobilized to the hospital to commence a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A forensic science team has been deployed as part of the investigation process. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Raipur West) Sandeep Patel stated that preliminary findings suggest suicide, but the exact cause will remain inconclusive until the post-mortem report is released. A case has officially been registered by Raipur police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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