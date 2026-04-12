TMC govt halting implementation of central schemes in West Bengal, less than 25 per cent of work completed: Modi in Siliguri.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:04 IST
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- India
TMC govt halting implementation of central schemes in West Bengal, less than 25 per cent of work completed: Modi in Siliguri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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