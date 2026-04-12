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Ceasefire Chaos: Russia Violates Easter Truce Over 2,000 Times

Ukraine's military reported that Russian forces violated the Easter ceasefire agreement 2,299 times after it was declared on Saturday by President Putin. The violations include 479 shelling incidents and over 1,700 drone strikes, with most breaches reported on the day the truce began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:06 IST
Ceasefire Chaos: Russia Violates Easter Truce Over 2,000 Times
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The fragile Easter ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, intended to last 32 hours, was broken extensively, according to Ukraine's military. Authorities reported 2,299 violations by Russian forces shortly after President Vladimir Putin announced the truce.

Among the breaches, 479 incidents of shelling and over 1,700 drone strikes were documented, marking a significant spike in hostilities. The majority of these incidents occurred immediately after the ceasefire began on Saturday.

This escalation raises concerns about the ongoing conflict's volatility and the challenges in achieving a lasting peace agreement. Observers are closely monitoring the situation as tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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