Ceasefire Chaos: Russia Violates Easter Truce Over 2,000 Times

The fragile Easter ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, intended to last 32 hours, was broken extensively, according to Ukraine's military. Authorities reported 2,299 violations by Russian forces shortly after President Vladimir Putin announced the truce.

Among the breaches, 479 incidents of shelling and over 1,700 drone strikes were documented, marking a significant spike in hostilities. The majority of these incidents occurred immediately after the ceasefire began on Saturday.

This escalation raises concerns about the ongoing conflict's volatility and the challenges in achieving a lasting peace agreement. Observers are closely monitoring the situation as tensions remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)