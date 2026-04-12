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Political Play: Controversy Over Women's Reservation in Parliament

Derek O'Brien criticizes Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for allegedly mocking parliamentary procedures before crucial elections. The debate centers on proposed amendments to women's reservation law, aiming to expand Lok Sabha seats and enforce quotas. Modi urges cross-party support for the legislative changes during a special parliament session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:12 IST
Political Play: Controversy Over Women's Reservation in Parliament
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Derek O'Brien, a senior leader from the Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha MP, openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. O'Brien accused them of turning parliamentary proceedings into political theatrics ahead of pivotal elections, claiming they are "mocking Parliament".

His comments coincide with a scheduled special three-day Parliament session aimed at addressing the implementation of women's reservation in legislatures. The government plans to legislate on increasing Lok Sabha seats to incorporate a women's quota. This move has been labeled as a major step ahead of upcoming Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections.

Prime Minister Modi has requested support from floor leaders to pass these crucial amendments, labeling the move as essential for the 2029 elections. The Union Cabinet has already cleared draft bills, proposing to raise Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 816 seats, with 273 designated for women, alongside amendments for redrawing constituencies.

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