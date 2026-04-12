Fake IB Officer Nabbed at Gayaji Railway Station

A man impersonating an Intelligence Bureau officer has been arrested at Gayaji railway station in Bihar, officials confirmed on Sunday. The arrest was executed during a coordinated operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday at platform 6.

According to an official statement, the joint team apprehended a suspicious person who claimed to be a Junior Investigation Officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). He was found conducting unauthorized activities within the railway premises.

Authorities confiscated an identity card from him which was allegedly issued by the IB. However, a verification process with the local IB unit in Gayaji revealed the card to be counterfeit. Officials have registered a case against the individual, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)