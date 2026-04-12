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Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a conference focusing on women's increased involvement in governance. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' aims to highlight women's contribution in India's growth, particularly aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The session emphasizes the approved Women's Reservation Act ensuring 33% allocation for women in legislative bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:51 IST
Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation
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In a significant move towards enhancing women's roles in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' on Monday.

This conference precedes a crucial Parliament session focused on the women's reservation law, aiming for increased female representation in politics and governance.

The September 2023 passage of the Women's Reservation Act reflects the government's commitment to women-led development, reserving 33% of seats for women in legislatures post-2029.

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