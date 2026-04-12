Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

In a significant move towards enhancing women's roles in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' on Monday.

This conference precedes a crucial Parliament session focused on the women's reservation law, aiming for increased female representation in politics and governance.

The September 2023 passage of the Women's Reservation Act reflects the government's commitment to women-led development, reserving 33% of seats for women in legislatures post-2029.