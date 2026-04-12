Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a conference focusing on women's increased involvement in governance. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' aims to highlight women's contribution in India's growth, particularly aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. The session emphasizes the approved Women's Reservation Act ensuring 33% allocation for women in legislative bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards enhancing women's roles in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' on Monday.
This conference precedes a crucial Parliament session focused on the women's reservation law, aiming for increased female representation in politics and governance.
The September 2023 passage of the Women's Reservation Act reflects the government's commitment to women-led development, reserving 33% of seats for women in legislatures post-2029.
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: The Push for the Women's Reservation Act
I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass amendment to Women's Reservation Act: PM.
India's Push for Gender Equality: Women's Reservation Act to Shape 2029 Elections
Time has come to implement Women's Reservation Act in true spirit: PM to floor leaders of LS, RS ahead of special sitting of Parliament.
From April 16, a historic discussion related to Women's Reservation Act is set to take place in Parliament: PM Modi.