Demands for Apology: Women's Reservation Act in Cold Storage

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologize for purportedly keeping the Women's Reservation Act in 'cold storage' since its passing in 2023.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam criticized the Prime Minister for what he called an attempt to 'hide the shame of the defeat of his political strategy.' He linked this to the reintroduction of the Act tied to delimitation and census. The criticism drew parallels to accusations of misogyny within the Prime Minister's political affiliations.

The CPI also noted grievances including allegedly sidelining President Droupadi Murmu during key national events and encroaching on women's rights and dignity through political maneuvers, accusing the PM of viewing women as 'tools for political gain.'

(With inputs from agencies.)