Left Menu

Demands for Apology: Women's Reservation Act in Cold Storage

The CPI in Kerala demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologizes for allegedly sidelining the Women's Reservation Act and other issues affecting women, accusing him of political strategy failures and misogyny. The CPI also criticizes the PM's stance on women's issues and his handling of related policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:12 IST
Demands for Apology: Women's Reservation Act in Cold Storage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologize for purportedly keeping the Women's Reservation Act in 'cold storage' since its passing in 2023.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam criticized the Prime Minister for what he called an attempt to 'hide the shame of the defeat of his political strategy.' He linked this to the reintroduction of the Act tied to delimitation and census. The criticism drew parallels to accusations of misogyny within the Prime Minister's political affiliations.

The CPI also noted grievances including allegedly sidelining President Droupadi Murmu during key national events and encroaching on women's rights and dignity through political maneuvers, accusing the PM of viewing women as 'tools for political gain.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

Spinners Throttle Royals: Varun and Narine Shine in IPL Showdown

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

 India
3
Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

 India
4
Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026