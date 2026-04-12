Tensions Rise Amid Middle Eastern Conflicts and Oil Pipeline Repairs

High-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding nuclear weapons development collapsed early Sunday after Iran refused U.S. terms, as stated by Vice President JD Vance. The prolonged talks in Pakistan concluded with no resolution, amid constant communication between Vance and President Donald Trump.

In central Beirut, Orthodox Christians observed a somber Easter following devastating Israeli airstrikes that left over 350 dead and more than 1,100 wounded. Despite decreased strikes in Beirut, Israeli attacks intensified in southern Lebanon, drawing an appeal from Pope Leo XIV for a ceasefire and respect for international law.

Saudi Arabia announced the full restoration of its East-West oil pipeline's capacity, following a recent attack. The pipeline, crucial for transporting oil to the Red Sea, had its operations hindered last week, impacting output significantly before repairs were completed.