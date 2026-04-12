Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Middle Eastern Conflicts and Oil Pipeline Repairs

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over nuclear development failed, leading to heightened regional tensions. Orthodox Christians in Beirut faced fear amid Israeli airstrikes, while Pope Leo XIV called for peace. Turkey condemned Israel's criticism of Erdogan. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia restored its East-West oil pipeline's full capacity following an attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:20 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Middle Eastern Conflicts and Oil Pipeline Repairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

High-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding nuclear weapons development collapsed early Sunday after Iran refused U.S. terms, as stated by Vice President JD Vance. The prolonged talks in Pakistan concluded with no resolution, amid constant communication between Vance and President Donald Trump.

In central Beirut, Orthodox Christians observed a somber Easter following devastating Israeli airstrikes that left over 350 dead and more than 1,100 wounded. Despite decreased strikes in Beirut, Israeli attacks intensified in southern Lebanon, drawing an appeal from Pope Leo XIV for a ceasefire and respect for international law.

Saudi Arabia announced the full restoration of its East-West oil pipeline's capacity, following a recent attack. The pipeline, crucial for transporting oil to the Red Sea, had its operations hindered last week, impacting output significantly before repairs were completed.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
2
Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

Punjab's New Bill: Combating Sacrilege with Stricter Penalties

 India
3
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entities

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Comprehensive Audit of Liquor Retail Entit...

 India
4
Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

Economic Warfare: The New Battlefield in Global Politics

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026