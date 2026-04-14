IMF's Yielding Growth Forecast Amid Middle Eastern Conflict Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its global growth forecast downward on Tuesday, citing volatility in energy prices due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. These issues were a central concern among finance officials in Washington for the IMF and World Bank meetings.

The IMF outlined three potential scenarios: weaker, worse, and severe. Among these, the worst-case scenario envisions a global dip to near-recession conditions, with oil projected to hit $125 per barrel by 2027. The organization's reference forecast, however, remains optimistic, foreseeing a short-lived conflict and stabilization of oil prices by mid-2026.

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas noted that the ongoing uncertainty pushes likely outcomes closer to the adverse scenario. The situation forces central banks worldwide to prepare for inflationary pressures, while governments consider fiscal measures to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs.