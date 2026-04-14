Global Tensions Rise Amid Middle Eastern Conflicts: Economic and Diplomatic Repercussions

In a move to mediate ongoing tensions, Pakistani officials have suggested a second round of talks between the US and Iran. This comes after US President Donald Trump noted a willingness from Iran to negotiate, aiming for a potential agreement amidst the escalating conflict.

Amidst these diplomatic efforts, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of Italy's military partnership with Israel. This decision comes in response to Israel's controversial military actions in Lebanon, which have faced widespread international criticism.

Economic consequences are also unfolding, as the IMF announces a downgrade in global growth projections due to the Middle Eastern conflict. Rising oil and gas prices, driven by hostilities in the region, have exacerbated inflation concerns worldwide, painting a dire economic outlook if tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)