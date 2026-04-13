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Tragedy Unfolds on Banda-Kanpur Road: Fatal Crash During High-Speed Pursuit

A tragic accident occurred near Korwa village when Deepak Soni, attempting to flee with his minor sister-in-law, crashed into relatives pursuing him. Three people died on the spot. The incident, following a family dispute, left four others seriously injured. The driver is currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur/Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:43 IST
Tragedy Unfolds on Banda-Kanpur Road: Fatal Crash During High-Speed Pursuit
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A tragic accident unfolded near Korwa village as a man, identified as Deepak Soni, allegedly fleeing with his minor sister-in-law, collided with relatives and friend pursuing him on motorcycles. The crash occurred on the Banda-Kanpur road, leaving three dead and four seriously injured.

Police reports indicate the incident followed an altercation, leading to the suspect deliberately ramming into the motorcycles. The victims included Satyavan Soni, Manoj Soni, and Annu Sonkar, who were all thrown off by the impact, while a passing family's vehicle was also hit.

Law enforcement authorities are on the hunt for Deepak Soni, who remains at large. The case highlights the acute consequences of family disputes escalating to public safety hazards.

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