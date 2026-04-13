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ASEAN Ministers Advocate Dialogue for Hormuz Peace

ASEAN foreign ministers urged the U.S. and Iran to resume talks for peace and the full enforcement of the ceasefire. They emphasized the need for the safe movement of vessels and aircraft through the Strait of Hormuz during their virtual meeting on the Middle East conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:03 IST
ASEAN Ministers Advocate Dialogue for Hormuz Peace
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a virtual meeting held on Monday, ASEAN foreign ministers called on the United States and Iran to prioritize negotiations for a lasting resolution to their conflict. The ministers stressed the importance of a full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

During the discussions, which focused on the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, the ministers highlighted the urgent need for the restoration of safe, unimpeded, and continual transit passage for vessels and aircraft through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The ASEAN ministers underscored their commitment to regional stability and peace, urging all parties involved to cooperate in ensuring the security of this crucial international waterway.

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