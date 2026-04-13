Trump Warns Iran as US Blocks Strait of Hormuz: A New Era of Naval Showdown

Tensions in the Middle East reached a new high as US President Donald Trump declared a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at Iranian vessels. On Monday, Trump issued a stark warning emphasizing the strength of the American military, prepared to confront Tehran's smaller high-speed naval vessels.

The President highlighted that interference with the blockade would result in swift and aggressive actions, likening the response to tactics used against maritime drug traffickers. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED."

This development occurred as the Strait of Hormuz blockade officially commenced, following unsuccessful negotiations between US and Iranian representatives. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed reports of enforced maritime access restrictions, impacting Iranian naval operations but allowing unimpeded transit to non-Iranian destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)