US-Imposed Blockade on Iranian Oil Heightens Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

The United States government has announced a fortified blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iran's oil trade activities. This decision follows the breakdown of peace talks between US and Iranian representatives in Islamabad, with the aim of forcing Iran to relinquish control over the strategic maritime chokepoint.

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the Justice Department's commitment to prosecuting entities engaging in transactions involving sanctioned Iranian oil. CENTCOM confirmed that US forces would guarantee maritime traffic in non-Iranian routes remains unobstructed, while aggressively enforcing restrictions on Iranian ports.

President Donald Trump indicated that the move is a retaliatory measure against Iran's purported threat of deploying sea mines in the area. CENTCOM has initiated mine clearance operations to mitigate threats, reinforcing navigational safety in the region. Naval warnings and guidance have been issued as authorities prepare for full enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)