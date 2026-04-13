Maharashtra 'Godman' Kharat Faces New Rape Allegations, Remanded to Custody

A court in Maharashtra's Nashik has remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody until April 20 in his third rape case, involving the sexual exploitation of a pregnant woman.

The special investigation team (SIT) presented Kharat for a virtual hearing as his police custody came to an end. The SIT's remand report led to the court ordering his custody.

Kharat, a former merchant navy officer, faces multiple allegations, with nearly a dozen cases against him, predominantly related to sexual assaults. The SIT seeks further custody as investigations continue.