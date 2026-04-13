Maharashtra 'Godman' Kharat Faces New Rape Allegations, Remanded to Custody
Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman in Maharashtra, has been remanded to judicial custody in a third rape case involving a pregnant woman. Evidence was gathered using a spy camera by the victim’s husband. Kharat faces numerous cases, predominantly related to sexual assaults, and additional legal actions are anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Maharashtra's Nashik has remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody until April 20 in his third rape case, involving the sexual exploitation of a pregnant woman.
The special investigation team (SIT) presented Kharat for a virtual hearing as his police custody came to an end. The SIT's remand report led to the court ordering his custody.
Kharat, a former merchant navy officer, faces multiple allegations, with nearly a dozen cases against him, predominantly related to sexual assaults. The SIT seeks further custody as investigations continue.