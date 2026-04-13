Supreme Court Upholds Religious Traditions Amid Controversy at Bankey Bihari Temple

The Supreme Court has announced its stance against making any changes to the current religious practices at the renowned Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. The decision came in response to a petition from the temple's management committee, challenging decisions made by a High-Powered Committee that currently oversees temple operations.

Senior advocate Shayam Divan, representing the petitioners, argued against alterations made by the committee, particularly changes relating to 'darshan' timings and traditional pujas. Devotees claim these changes infringe on the temple's longstanding religious customs.

The apex court acknowledged these concerns and is set to review the matter further in two weeks. Tensions remain as the debate over the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, continues, with potential implications for state involvement in religious institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)