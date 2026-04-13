Dramatic Arrest: Police Team Attacked by Local Strongman and His Household
A police team faced an attack by a local strongman and the women of his household in Madnapur while attempting to arrest the man. Despite injuries, they successfully apprehended the accused. The incident left a Sub-Inspector and a Constable injured. The accused is now in custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold confrontation, a police team attempting to arrest a local strongman was attacked by the accused and his household members, leaving two officers injured.
The incident occurred in Madnapur as law enforcement sought to execute a court-issued warrant against Rajis Khan, who had evaded court appearances.
The situation escalated when Khan and the women of his household wielded sharp weapons against the officers. Despite this, the police managed to detain Khan, who now faces additional charges, as confirmed by Superintendent Saurabh Dixit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rajis Khan
- Madnapur
- Sub-Inspector
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