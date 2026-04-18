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Speeding SUV Leaves Taxi Driver Critically Injured in Rajouri Garden Collision

A taxi driver was left critically injured following a collision with a speeding SUV in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The SUV, driven by an inebriated man, crashed into the stationary taxi. The taxi driver, Narender Kumar, is now in critical condition, while the SUV driver faces legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:56 IST
Speeding SUV Leaves Taxi Driver Critically Injured in Rajouri Garden Collision
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In a harrowing incident early Saturday, a 33-year-old taxi driver suffered critical injuries after a speeding SUV collided with his stationary vehicle in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The crash occurred at around 3:30 am, as a Tata Harrier SUV, reportedly driven at high speed by an intoxicated man, struck the parked Swift Dzire taxi at Najafgarh Road, police reported.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the SUV barreled down the road from the direction of Raja Garden, smashing into the rear of the taxi and severely injuring the driver, Narender Kumar. After the collision, the SUV driver transported Kumar to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital; due to the severity of his head injuries, he was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital's intensive care unit where he remains in critical condition, under constant surveillance by medical staff.

Investigations revealed that the Tata Harrier's driver, Vikas Rathore, 30, was under the influence of alcohol during the accident. Police confirmed the SUV's high speed was a significant contributing factor to the severity of the impact, resulting in extensive damage to the taxi's rear. Legal proceedings are underway against Rathore, with police also reviewing CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness statements to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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