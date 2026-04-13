Bomb Threat Rattles Malkangiri District Court, Investigation Underway

A bomb threat sent via email to the district and sessions court in Malkangiri led to swift actions on Monday morning. The threat prompted the immediate evacuation of the court's premises.

Upon receiving the email, the district judge informed the police, who quickly arrived on the scene, led by Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil H. The police were joined by a bomb disposal squad and fire brigade personnel to thoroughly search the area. Thankfully, no explosives were found during the search.

The police reassured the public there was no need to panic and confirmed that several similar hoax emails had been received by courts in Odisha recently. Investigations into these hoax threats are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)