Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Protest

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action in the wake of escalating protests by factory workers in Noida. A high-powered committee, established on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to address workers' demands for wage hikes and restore industrial harmony in the area.

Protests turned violent as incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, prompting the formation of this panel to initiate talks among workers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders. The committee is chaired by the industrial development commissioner and includes senior officials from the MSME, labour, and employment departments, along with representatives from workers' and industry organizations.

The government's strategy focuses on removing industrial discord through dialogue to ensure smooth operations and order in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A probe is also underway to identify any political motives attempting to destabilize the region, as authorities emphasize their commitment to resolving the crisis and maintaining law and order.