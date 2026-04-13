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Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Protest

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a high-powered committee to address issues from protests by factory workers in Noida demanding wage hikes. The committee aims to facilitate dialogue among workers, industry representatives, and stakeholders to resolve conflicts and maintain industrial peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Protest
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The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action in the wake of escalating protests by factory workers in Noida. A high-powered committee, established on the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to address workers' demands for wage hikes and restore industrial harmony in the area.

Protests turned violent as incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, prompting the formation of this panel to initiate talks among workers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders. The committee is chaired by the industrial development commissioner and includes senior officials from the MSME, labour, and employment departments, along with representatives from workers' and industry organizations.

The government's strategy focuses on removing industrial discord through dialogue to ensure smooth operations and order in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A probe is also underway to identify any political motives attempting to destabilize the region, as authorities emphasize their commitment to resolving the crisis and maintaining law and order.

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