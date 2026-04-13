India Pharma 2026 Opens with ₹10,000 Cr Push for Biopharma Leadership

India has signalled a decisive shift from being the “pharmacy of the world” to becoming a global innovation powerhouse in pharmaceuticals, as the 9th edition of India Pharma 2026 commenced in the capital on Monday. The flagship event of the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, is bringing together top policymakers, global industry leaders, researchers, and investors to chart the next phase of growth for one of India’s most strategic sectors.

Organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the two-day conference (April 13–14) is focused on accelerating innovation, strengthening self-reliance, and positioning India as a global leader in advanced therapeutics.

Strategic Shift: From Generics to Innovation Powerhouse

Addressing the inaugural session virtually, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri J.P. Nadda, underscored that India’s pharmaceutical sector stands at a critical inflection point. While the country currently dominates the global generics market, accounting for a significant share of affordable medicines worldwide, the industry is rapidly transitioning toward high-value segments such as biologics, biosimilars, and specialty drugs.

“In this evolving environment, India is well positioned not only to adapt but to emerge as a global leader,” Nadda said, highlighting the government’s intensified focus on research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

A key announcement shaping this transition is the Biopharma Shakti Initiative, backed by an outlay of ₹10,000 crore. The programme aims to significantly enhance India’s capabilities in biopharmaceutical innovation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a globally competitive life sciences ecosystem.

Complementing this are targeted policy interventions such as the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech (PRIP) scheme, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programmes, and the development of bulk drug parks. Together, these initiatives are designed to boost domestic manufacturing, secure supply chains, and reduce import dependency.

India’s Global Footprint: Scale Meets Opportunity

Minister of State Anupriya Patel highlighted the scale of India’s pharmaceutical footprint, noting that the country supplies nearly 20% of the world’s generic medicines and meets around 70% of global vaccine demand.

However, she pointed out that the future of the industry lies in innovation-led segments. The global biosimilars market alone is projected to reach $75 billion by 2030, while innovative drugs currently account for nearly 87% of the global pharmaceutical market value.

“This underscores the urgent need for India to deepen its focus on research-driven growth and next-generation therapies,” Patel said.

She also highlighted the growing integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development, a trend expected to dramatically reduce research timelines and costs while improving precision in treatment outcomes.

Strengthening Ecosystem: Talent, Infrastructure, and Policy

Senior officials stressed that achieving global leadership will require coordinated efforts across policy, infrastructure, and human capital development.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, called for faster innovation cycles, stronger startup ecosystems, and expanded clinical research infrastructure. He emphasised the need for enhanced funding mechanisms and deeper collaboration between industry and government.

Similarly, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava pointed to ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening regulatory frameworks and simplifying approval processes to improve the ease of doing research in India. The goal, she said, is to transform India from a volume-driven supplier into a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation.

Industry Momentum and Global Partnerships

India’s pharmaceutical industry already boasts a strong manufacturing base, with over 3,000 companies and more than 10,500 manufacturing facilities. Notably, the country hosts the highest number of USFDA-compliant plants outside the United States, reflecting its global quality standards.

Industry leaders at the conference emphasised the importance of cross-border partnerships and technology collaborations to drive the next wave of growth. With increasing global demand for advanced therapies, India is positioning itself as both a manufacturing hub and a centre for cutting-edge research.

Roadmap for the Future

The conference will feature high-level deliberations on policy frameworks, artificial intelligence in drug discovery, next-generation technologies, and strategies to enhance India’s global competitiveness in life sciences.

Experts believe the outcomes of India Pharma 2026 could shape the sector’s trajectory for the next decade, particularly as global supply chains diversify and demand for affordable yet innovative healthcare solutions rises.

With strong policy backing, expanding infrastructure, and a growing innovation ecosystem, India is now aiming to redefine its global identity—not just as the pharmacy of the world, but as an “innovator for the world.”