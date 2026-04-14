Uncertain Outcome: Peru's Extended Presidential Election Drama

The suspense surrounding Peru's presidential election continues as authorities extended the voting period following failed ballot deliveries. Early results indicate a lead for right-wing candidates Keiko Fujimori and Rafael López Aliaga.

With 62% of the votes counted, Fujimori garnered 16.88%, while López Aliaga secured 13.88%. The one-day voting extension affected over 52,000 voters in Lima and various U.S. locations. Many voters express dissatisfaction with an election taking place amid rampant crime and corruption.

The economy shows resilience despite political upheaval, boasting growth due to copper production. Fujimori's and López Aliaga's crime-fighting strategies face scrutiny, with discussions on policies potentially impacting civil liberties. The new Congress, elected concurrently, may redefine legislative powers as Peru seeks stability.