Left Menu

Protests Erupt in NYC Against U.S. Arms Sales to Israel

In New York City, protesters were detained during demonstrations against U.S. military support and arms sales to Israel. The protests gathered attention with the arrest of whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Demonstrators opposed U.S.-Israeli military actions in the Middle East, amid debates over human rights and self-defense claims from Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:28 IST
Protests Erupt in NYC Against U.S. Arms Sales to Israel

On Monday, New York City was the epicenter of intense protests as demonstrators gathered to oppose ongoing U.S. arms sales and military support to Israel.

A notable participant among those detained was Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army intelligence analyst known for leaking classified documents. The antiwar group Jewish Voice for Peace reported around 90 arrests, but police withheld an exact count.

Protesters, including those affiliated with political leaders like Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, chanted slogans against military actions in the Middle East. The protests, occurring amid heightened scrutiny of U.S.-Israeli policies, highlighted divisions over Israel's actions under the guise of self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Swimming-Russia and Belarus to compete again with uniforms, flags and anthems

UPDATE 3-Swimming-Russia and Belarus to compete again with uniforms, flags a...

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. Blockades Iran's Ports Amid Navigational Disputes

Tensions Rise as U.S. Blockades Iran's Ports Amid Navigational Disputes

 Global
3
Empowering the Future: Women's Reservation and India's Democratic Strength

Empowering the Future: Women's Reservation and India's Democratic Strength

 India
4
Diplomacy at Crossroads: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan Show Promise

Diplomacy at Crossroads: Iran-US Talks in Pakistan Show Promise

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026