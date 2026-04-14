Protests Erupt in NYC Against U.S. Arms Sales to Israel

On Monday, New York City was the epicenter of intense protests as demonstrators gathered to oppose ongoing U.S. arms sales and military support to Israel.

A notable participant among those detained was Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army intelligence analyst known for leaking classified documents. The antiwar group Jewish Voice for Peace reported around 90 arrests, but police withheld an exact count.

Protesters, including those affiliated with political leaders like Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, chanted slogans against military actions in the Middle East. The protests, occurring amid heightened scrutiny of U.S.-Israeli policies, highlighted divisions over Israel's actions under the guise of self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)