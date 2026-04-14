Protests Erupt in NYC Against U.S. Arms Sales to Israel
In New York City, protesters were detained during demonstrations against U.S. military support and arms sales to Israel. The protests gathered attention with the arrest of whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Demonstrators opposed U.S.-Israeli military actions in the Middle East, amid debates over human rights and self-defense claims from Israel.
On Monday, New York City was the epicenter of intense protests as demonstrators gathered to oppose ongoing U.S. arms sales and military support to Israel.
A notable participant among those detained was Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army intelligence analyst known for leaking classified documents. The antiwar group Jewish Voice for Peace reported around 90 arrests, but police withheld an exact count.
Protesters, including those affiliated with political leaders like Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, chanted slogans against military actions in the Middle East. The protests, occurring amid heightened scrutiny of U.S.-Israeli policies, highlighted divisions over Israel's actions under the guise of self-defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)