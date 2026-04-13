Vedanta Challenges Adani's Bid Victory for Jaiprakash Associates

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) delayed its decision on the Vedanta Group's petitions protesting Adani Enterprises' bid approval to take over Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The tribunal rescheduled the hearing to Thursday due to an unexpected bench member's absence.

All eyes are on Vedanta's next move as it contests the evaluation criteria used by JAL's lenders to approve Adani's acquisition bid, arguing it undermines the creditors' commercial wisdom. Previously, the Allahabad bench of NCLT approved Adani's bid, but Vedanta filed two petitions challenging this decision.

The case, which reached the Supreme Court, remains a pivotal battle in India's corporate sector. The resolution plan must consider creditors' plans, including upfront cash and feasibility elements. JAL, a financially distressed company, holds diverse business assets like real estate and cement manufacturing. Despite this setback, the creditor committee upholds the integrity of the bidding process.