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Debate Intensifies Over Women's Reservation in Parliament: Voices of Concern and Advocacy

Women's groups express concerns over proposed legislation on women's reservation in India, criticizing what they see as a rushed legislative process lacking transparency. While supporting the principle of reservation, they urge for amendments and transparent debate, emphasizing the need for inclusive dialogue that involves diverse voices and public scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:22 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Women's Reservation in Parliament: Voices of Concern and Advocacy
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Women's groups, activists, and civil society members have expressed strong concerns regarding the government's approach to proposed legislation on women's reservation and delimitation, which will be discussed in Parliament later this week. Despite supporting the principle of a women's quota in legislatures, they criticized the "hurried move" amid ongoing state elections.

An open letter signed by 488 individuals, including prominent activists like Ammu Joseph and Romila Thapar, was addressed to MPs. The letter highlights a lack of adequate time for women's groups to provide recommendations and suggests amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that exclude references to census findings and delimitation.

The petition calls for the Election Commission's role in seat reservation to be replaced by Special State Committees and argues for separate discussions on Lok Sabha expansion and state funding for marginalized women candidates. Activists voiced concerns over a lack of transparency regarding draft legislations, urging for open debate and public feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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