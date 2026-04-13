Govt Partners Porter, Gigin to Boost Jobs via National Career Service Platform

In a major push to strengthen India’s digital employment ecosystem, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Porter and Gigin Technologies to expand job opportunities and enhance technology-driven job matching through the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The agreements, signed in the presence of Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani, mark a significant step in leveraging private sector innovation to scale employment access for millions of jobseekers across the country.

NCS Emerges as a National Employment Backbone

Highlighting the growing scale of the platform, Dr Mandaviya noted that the NCS portal has evolved into a comprehensive, one-stop solution for youth seeking employment aligned with their skills. Currently, over 7 lakh job vacancies are active on the platform, with nearly 59 lakh establishments registered—creating a vast and dynamic employment marketplace.

He emphasised that the integration of NCS with major platforms such as e-Migrate, SIDH, My Bharat, and various state portals has expanded its reach, transforming it into a truly national-level employment infrastructure.

“The partnership with Porter and Gigin will further strengthen the NCS ecosystem and deliver tangible benefits to jobseekers, employers, and the broader labour market,” the Minister said.

Bridging the Skill Gap

While expanding job opportunities remains a priority, the government is also focusing on improving employability. Dr Mandaviya called for the introduction of short-duration, industry-aligned training programmes—particularly in soft skills—to address persistent skill gaps.

He stressed that tailored training interventions, designed in line with industry demand, could significantly enhance job readiness among youth and improve placement outcomes.

Massive Scale: 6 Crore Jobseekers, 9 Crore Vacancies

Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani underscored the scale and impact of the NCS platform, revealing that it has already registered more than 6 crore jobseekers and mobilised over 9 crore vacancies since its inception.

She described the platform as a key pillar of India’s employment ecosystem and expressed confidence that partnerships with Porter and Gigin would further deepen employer participation and expand access to livelihood opportunities.

“This collaboration will open up sustained and dignified employment avenues for a large number of young jobseekers, contributing to a more inclusive and future-ready labour market,” she said.

Logistics Sector Set for Major Employment Boost

Porter, a leading tech-enabled logistics platform, is expected to play a crucial role in scaling employment in the fast-growing urban logistics sector. Through its integration with NCS, the company will promote driving and logistics-related jobs, providing structured and transparent opportunities for workers.

The company has set an ambitious target of generating approximately 6 lakh job opportunities annually through the NCS platform, with a cumulative goal of 30 lakh opportunities by 2030. This is expected to significantly formalise and expand employment pathways in the logistics industry, which has emerged as a key driver of India’s gig and services economy.

AI-Driven Job Matching and Verified Opportunities

Gigin Technologies brings a different dimension to the partnership, leveraging artificial intelligence, verification intelligence, and omni-channel access to create a trusted digital recruitment ecosystem.

Under the MoU, Gigin will facilitate the creation of 2–3 lakh verified job opportunities annually, along with more than 1.5 lakh employer engagements. By integrating its platform with NCS, the initiative aims to deliver authenticated job listings and improve the reliability and transparency of hiring processes.

Experts say this could address one of the biggest challenges in India’s job market—ensuring that job opportunities are credible, verified, and accessible to a wide range of candidates.

Toward an Inclusive, Digital Labour Market

Officials highlighted that these collaborations are designed to strengthen outreach, improve job visibility, and foster greater inclusion—particularly for youth, gig workers, and those in emerging sectors.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of building a digitally enabled, transparent, and responsive labour market that supports sustainable and dignified livelihoods.

By combining the scale of a national platform like NCS with the innovation and agility of private sector players, the government aims to create a more efficient employment ecosystem capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

As India continues to navigate challenges such as unemployment, skill mismatch, and informal labour, such public-private partnerships are expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of work—offering scalable solutions that connect millions of jobseekers with meaningful opportunities.