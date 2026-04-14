Left Menu

A Timeless Melody - Asha Bhosle's Legacy Lives On

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving a profound legacy through her extensive musical career and accolades. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle expressed her overwhelming emotions on Instagram, thanking everyone for honoring the iconic singer, whose impact continues to resonate beyond her passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:09 IST
A Timeless Melody - Asha Bhosle's Legacy Lives On
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian music industry mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Her passing marks the end of an era as she leaves behind a legacy of over 12,000 songs sung in 20 different languages during her prolific eight-decade career.

Asha Bhosle's final rites were conducted in Mumbai, attended by numerous dignitaries from various sectors who came together to pay their respects. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, was visibly moved and took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the love and honors bestowed upon her late grandmother.

Asha Bhosle was a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, celebrating her contribution to Indian music with unforgettable tracks like 'Yeh Mera Dil' and 'Rangeela Re'. Her voice, resonating with audiences worldwide, remains etched in the hearts of many who continue to celebrate her incredible legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unheard Cries: Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Noida

Unheard Cries: Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Noida

 India
2
Graham Arnold: Leading Iraq to Their First World Cup in 40 Years

Graham Arnold: Leading Iraq to Their First World Cup in 40 Years

 Global
3
Lodha Developers' Land Bank: Future Revenue Powerhouse

Lodha Developers' Land Bank: Future Revenue Powerhouse

 India
4
RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in West Bengal's Raiganj.

RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026