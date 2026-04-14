A Timeless Melody - Asha Bhosle's Legacy Lives On

The Indian music industry mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Her passing marks the end of an era as she leaves behind a legacy of over 12,000 songs sung in 20 different languages during her prolific eight-decade career.

Asha Bhosle's final rites were conducted in Mumbai, attended by numerous dignitaries from various sectors who came together to pay their respects. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, was visibly moved and took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the love and honors bestowed upon her late grandmother.

Asha Bhosle was a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, celebrating her contribution to Indian music with unforgettable tracks like 'Yeh Mera Dil' and 'Rangeela Re'. Her voice, resonating with audiences worldwide, remains etched in the hearts of many who continue to celebrate her incredible legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)