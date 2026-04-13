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Supreme Court Steps In: Protection Sought for Darbhanga's Ancient Ponds

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Bihar government regarding a plea aiming to protect three ancient ponds in Darbhanga, which are allegedly being encroached upon by state agencies. NGOs claim these historical ponds are essential to Bihar's cultural heritage and demand urgent legal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:55 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: Protection Sought for Darbhanga's Ancient Ponds
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The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Bihar government concerning allegations that state agencies are filling up three historic ponds in Darbhanga. The plea, presented by NGO Talab Bachao Abhiyan, insists on immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage to these cultural treasures.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have set a hearing for May 4, responding to concerns that the ponds, dating back over 800 years, are essential not just for Darbhanga but the entire state of Bihar. The NGO highlighted that the filling contradicts orders from the National Green Tribunal, the high court, and previous judicial verdicts.

The petition condemned the actions of state agencies, notably BUIDCO, alleging that despite local protests and media coverage, the encroachment continues. As the execution of protection orders are pending before the green tribunal, petitioners are urging the Supreme Court for timely intervention to preserve these historical sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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